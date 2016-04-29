WORLD
3 MIN READ
Burkina bans officials from receiving gifts worth over $60
Burkina Faso bans public officials from receiving presents worth more than $60 to help fight corruption
Burkina bans officials from receiving gifts worth over $60
A Burkina Faso flag hangs from the dashboard of a commercial truck outside Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 24, 2012. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2016

Burkina Faso officials are no longer allowed to accept gifts worth more than 35,000 CFA francs (53 euros, $60), the government announced on Thursday in another move to counter rife corruption and cronyism.

"If an agent receives a present, a gift and other perks worth more than 35,000 CFA francs, it falls under the law," Justice Minister Rene Bagoro told reporters, outlining the terms of an order made by the cabinet on Wednesday.

An anti-corruption law adopted in 2015 already provides for up to 20 years in jail for economic crimes.

Under another new "appearance" decree, public officials are required to account for any apparently inexplicable increase in their standard of living.

"If you appear to have more than five percent more than what you should own, you fall foul of the law," Bagoro said.

The decrees were made under the anti-corruption law passed by the National Transitional Council set up after the fall of president Blaise Compaore who fled the country after a popular uprising in 2014.

The anti-corruption law criminalises so-called appearance offences and prohibits gifts for public officials in a country where high-ranking government employees often receive donations and gifts.

The head of state, ministers or senior officials usually receive donations, such as cattle and valuable traditional clothes, during their tours of the country.

People often offer gifts and donations to public officials to encourage them to advance their issues.

The law also requires the head of state, members of the government, members of parliament, mayors, the military high command and senior officials to make a declaration of their property within 30 days of entering and leaving office.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who was elected in November 2015, has made the fight against corruption a priority.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us