PYD atrocities continue in northern Syria
PYD terrorists parade bodies of dead FSA fighters on the streets of the Syrian town of Afrin.
PYD terrorists walk down a street in the centre of Kobani, Syria, near the Turkish border on Wednesday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2016

After killing Free Syrian Army (FSA) members in a clash in northern Syria, terrorists from the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the PYD, transported the dead bodies in an open top trailer in northwestern Syria.

According to local sources and FSA commanders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the clashes between the FSA and the PYD on Wednesday in the Ayn-Dakna village in Tel Rifaat - some 20 km from the Turkish border - lasted for about 10 hours.

The sources said that the PYD terrorist group repelled the FSA's forces and brought about 50 dead bodies of FSA members to Afrin, which is close to Ayn-Dakna.

A resident in Afrin said that the PYD transported the bodies in an open top trailer.

They also reportedly posted images of the bodies on social media.

The authenticity of the footage could not be independently verified.

The sources said those FSA members who lost their lives in the clashes were residents of Tel Rifaat. They added that there was no Kurdish population in the region.

The PYD controls most of northern Syria along the border with Turkey.

SOURCE:TRT World
