WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia investigates aid worker's abduction in Afghanistan
Australia announces an Australian aid worker has been kidnapped by armed men in Afghanistan.
Australia investigates aid worker's abduction in Afghanistan
Australia announces an Australian aid worker has been kidnapped by armed men in Afghanistan. [AFP] / AA
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2016

Australian authorities were struggling on Friday to verify reports that an Australian aid worker has been kidnapped by armed men in Afghanistan.

The woman was taken in the city of Jalalabad, close to the border with Pakistan, on Thursday, according to a government official in the area.

"She visited the city of Jalalabad for a women's embroidery project," said Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar Province, of which Jalalabad is the capital.

"And unknown masked gunmen abducted her from Police District 2 of Jalalabad city."

He added that the kidnappers, disguised as police, grabbed her at 4 am from a home in which she was staying with other women working on the project.

Nangarhar police chief Zrawer Zahed verified the abduction.

"A foreign woman, probably Australian, was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Jalalabad city," he said.

She arrived on Wednesday evening and was believed to work for the Danish Committee for Aid to Refugees, an NGO that has been in Afghanistan since 1984, he added.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said the woman was from the western city of Perth.

"The Australian government is working to confirm the reported kidnapping of an Australian in Afghanistan," the department of foreign affairs said.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop was quoted by the broadcaster as saying the government was liaising with Afghan authorities to find out more.

"We are in close contact with the family, we are working with Afghan authorities but at this stage there are still a number of matters that need to be confirmed before I can say anything more publicly about it," she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us