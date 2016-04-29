WORLD
2 MIN READ
British biker fails drugs test due to use of asthma inhaler
British rider Simon Yates fails a drugs test due to use of asthma inhaler, with his team taking responsibility for the 'administrative error'
British biker fails drugs test due to use of asthma inhaler
Gold medallist Britain's Simon Yates (C) and silver medallist Spain's Eloy Teruel Rovira (L) pose for a photo after the men's points race at the 2013 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Minsk, February 22, 2013. [Reuters Archive] / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2016

British rider Simon Yates, a strong contender to make Team GB's Olympic cycling squad, failed a drugs test at the Paris-Nice race in March due to an "administrative error" over the use of an asthma inhaler, his team Orica-GreenEDGE said on Friday.

The Bury-born 23-year-old had returned an adverse analytical finding for Terbutaline, a common treatment for asthma, from a test conducted at the Paris-Nice stage race last month, Orica-GreenEDGE said in a statement.

"The substance was given in an ongoing treatment of Simon Yates' documented asthma problems, this is solely based on a human error that the doctor in question has taken full responsibility for,

"However, in this case the team doctor made an administrative error by failing to apply for the TUE (therapeutic use exemption) required for the use of this treatment," the Australian team said.

British Cycling said world governing body The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) had informed it of a possible violation and Orica GreenEdge confirmed the rider was Yates and the substance Terbutaline.

"There has been no wrongdoing on Simon Yates' part. The team takes full responsibility for this mistake and wishes to underline their support for Simon during this process," Orica-GreenEDGE stated.

Yates, the twin brother of fellow professional cyclist Adam, won the points race title at the 2013 world championships in Minsk.

The positive test is another blow to British Cycling which has been rocked by the resignation this week of Australian technical director Shane Sutton following allegations of sexism and discrimination, just months away from the Rio Olympics.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us