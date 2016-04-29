POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Swaziland may sell rhino horn stockpile to stop poaching
Swaziland seeks to sell stockpiles of rhino horn to help pay for anti-poaching efforts.
Swaziland may sell rhino horn stockpile to stop poaching
A ranger gestures before performing a post mortem on a rhino after it was killed for its horn by poachers in South Africa's Kruger National Park. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2016

Swaziland has submitted a proposal to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) to sell its rhino horn stocks to help pay for anti-poaching efforts, according to a copy of the submission obtained by Reuters.

Swaziland's bid is a surprise after neighbouring South Africa, which will host the next major CITES conference in September, decided not to push to loosen a global ban in trade in rhino horn in force since 1977.

It also comes against the backdrop of a surge in poaching of rhinos for the animal's horn, which is coveted in Vietnam and other Asian countries as an ingredient in traditional medicine. A record 1,305 rhinos were illegally killed in Africa last year.

African leaders and environmentalists were meeting in Kenya on Friday to discuss ways of combatting elephant and rhino poaching.

For Swaziland's proposal to succeed, it will need to get two-thirds of the countries attending the September meeting to support it - a difficult task as the issue is a red-button one that sharply divides conservationists.

Opponents of opening up the trade argue it could lead to more poaching by criminal gangs seeking to launder "dirty" horns in clean markets.

Supporters of a regulated trade say it could stem poaching by bringing licit supplies directly to the source of demand. Currently that can only be met illegally.

The Swazi proposal seeks "a limited and regulated trade in white rhino horn which has been collected in the past from natural deaths, or recovered from poached Swazi rhino."

It also wants to sell horn "harvested in a non-lethal way from a limited number of white rhino in the future in Swaziland." Rhino horn grows back after it is cut off and the animals can be darted for such operations.

"This proposal is for Swaziland to sell existing stocks of some 330 kg (700 pounds) to a small number of licensed retailers in the Far East ... The proceeds from the sale of stocks will raise approximately $9.9 million at a wholesale price of $30,000 per kg," the submission says.

Swaziland also wants to sell 20 kgs on an annual basis of horn harvested from live rhinos. Funds raise will be used to help boost security in the parks where its population of 73 rhino reside, the submission says.

"Proceeds will also be used to fund much needed additional infrastructure and equipment, and to cover supplementary food during periods of drought. Swaziland is currently enduring the worst drought in living memory," the submission says.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us