WORLD
2 MIN READ
Italy saves 1,400 refugees in Mediterranean
Italian coast guard rescues nearly 1,400 refugees and migrants from boats in southern Mediterranean.
Italy saves 1,400 refugees in Mediterranean
Migrants disembark from a Turkish coastguard boat after a failed attempt at crossing to the Greek island of Lesbos, in the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey April 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 29, 2016

Italian coast guard and navy vessels rescued nearly 1,400 refugees and migrants from boats and rubber dinghies in the southern Mediterranean on Tuesday, officials said, indicating numbers were rising as the weather warms up.

About 570 refugees and migrants were rescued by the navy and about 780 by the coast guard, according to Tweets from both branches of the military.

Also on Tuesday, some 730 refugees who had been rescued in various operations in previous days and transferred to a larger ship arrived in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo.

Most of the refugees and migrants were from African countries and were believed to have left from Libya, which is widely lawless due to the political crisis that gripped the country after the death of former strongman leader Muammar Ghaddafi.

Officials fear the numbers will increase as sailing conditions improve with warmer weather.

More than 1.2 million Arab, African and Asian refugees and migrants have streamed into the European Union since the start of last year.

Most of them fled from the war in Syria and travelled to Europe via Greece by a short sea journey from neighbouring Turkey.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us