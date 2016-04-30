Reformists and moderate politicans are who allied with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani won a majority of parliament in the second round of voting, local media reported on Saturday.

According to unofficial results, at least 33 of 68 seats contested on Friday were taken by the pro-Rouhani List of Hope, while 21 seats ere taken by the conservative coalition, Iran's official Fars news agency says. ​The rest of 14 seats went to independent candidates.

That would give reformists 128 seats in the new 290-member parliament, shy of a majority but more than their rivals' 124, with the rest going to independents who could hold the balance of power.

The second ballot for 68 seats was held on Friday because the candidates didn't win the minimum 25 percent of the vote required in the first ballot on February 26.

Official election results are expected to be announced late on Saturday.

The outcome, if confirmed officially, would represent a dramatic political realignment in the Iran, with conservative MPs likely being outnumbered by their rivals for the first time since 2004.

The results would also be a huge public vote of confidence for Rouhani, who won a landslide election victory in 2013 and went on to clinch a historic deal with world powers over Tehran's nuclear programme that lifted sanctions.

It is also likely to herald a parliament that supports the government - the current conservative-dominated chamber has repeatedly blocked Rouhani's initiatives and even impeached one of his ministers.

Iran's reformists have encouraged foreign investment, support moves for greater diplomatic rapprochement and seek social change and fewer political restrictions at home.