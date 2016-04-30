The US on Friday strongly condemned a video that shows the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing the PYD, parade the corpses of Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in Afrin, Syria.

"While we can't authenticate it 100 percent, we, without hesitation, strongly condemn this kind of behavior that it depicts and believe that it only serves to heighten tensions between those groups in western Syria," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

"This fighting has to stop," Toner said. "It's destabilizing, to say the least. It's counterproductive."

On Thursday, videos on social media showed members of the PYD transporting bodies of FSA members in an open top trailer after they had been killed in clashes in northern Syria.

Local sources said the terrorist PYD group repelled the FSA and it brought about 50 dead bodies of FSA members to Afrin, which is close to Ayn-Dakna village in Tel Rifaat, 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Turkish border.

A resident in Afrin told Anadolu Agency that the PYD transported the bodies in an open top trailer. The authenticity of the footage could not be independently verified.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had previously said that the PYD's armed wing, the YPG, committed war crimes in Syria.