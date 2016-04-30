TÜRKİYE
TAF jets hit PKK posts in southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) jets hit PKK targets in southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq, targeting logistic posts used by terrorists.
File photo shows Turkish warplanes during an air strike targeting PKK positions. / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
April 30, 2016

Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) announced on Saturday that it carried out air strikes in northern Iraq targeting logistics posts used by PKK terrorists.

Eighteen warplanes took off from Diyarbakir Air Base late on Friday and bombed sites used by PKK terror group for food and weapons support in Hakurk, Avasin and Qandil in northern Iraq.

Two separate rounds of air bombardments were carried out in Sirnak province near Turkey's border with Iraq after receiving an intelligence tip-off.

The Turkish military has frequently carried out air strikes targeting PKK terrorists in the area in recent months as part of its anti-terror operations started in last July after the group resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state, ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire.

Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 5,350 PKK terrorists have been killed across the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
