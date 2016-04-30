WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mosque collapse kills at least 15 in Somalia
At least 15 people died and dozens injured when a mosque collapsed in Garasballey district in Somalia.
A mosque pictured through a broken window from inside Mogadishu University on January 23, 2012. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 30, 2016

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when a mosque they were building in Somalia collapsed, residents said Saturday.

Over 100 people were helping pour a concrete foundation to the mosque in Garasballey district close to the capital Mogadishu on Friday when the structure suddenly collapsed, leaving several trapped under the debris.

Sheikh Mohamed Hashi, imam of the mosque, said around 30 people were injured.

"Nine bodies were recovered under the collapsed building, some of them have had suffocated to death, others were hit by the falling concrete walls," said witness Ali Muhidin.

"I saw several dead bodies that were discovered under the debris, they had been working on its construction," said Mohamed Yahye, another resident.

SOURCE:TRT World
