TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey aims to have self-sufficient defence industry by 2023
President Erdogan says Turkey aims to have a self sufficient defence industry by 2023
Turkey aims to have self-sufficient defence industry by 2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a ceremony marking the inauguration of the building phase of an amphibious assault ship, Istanbul, Turkey, April 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 1, 2016

Turkey's defence industry needs to be 100 percent self-sufficient at a time of increased threats, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the inauguration of the building phase of an amphibious assault ship, Erdogan said Turkeys reliance on foreign components in the defence industry had fallen down to around 40 percent from 80 percent back in 2002.

Our goal is to be totally self-sufficient by 2023, he said.

Noting that building an amphibious assault ship was the first step on the road towards building the worlds best aircraft carrier, Erdogan underlined Turkeys need to have a more active presence outside its borders.

"Actually, I see this as a belated step taken at a time when threats against Turkey are increasing, and also at a time when we need to be more visible in the international arena."

Erdogan went on to criticise some NATO countries without giving names  for refusing to sell weapons to Turkey using the conflicts in the eastern and southeastern regions of the country as an excuse.

These are NATO allies, let me tell you. When there are ongoing threats against Turkey due to the crisis in Syria, these countries supply terrorist groups with arms, but unfortunately fail to support their friend, Turkey.

Then they tell me not to talk about this issue in front of the media. OK. But why are you sending those weapons to terrorist groups? Therefore, we have to be self-sufficient, he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us