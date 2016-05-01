WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands all around the world mark May Day
Thousands of people all around the world march through the streets, marking International Workers' Day.
Thousands all around the world mark May Day
Indonesian protesters holding banners mark May Day, May 1st, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 1, 2016

Tens of thousands of people around the world have gathered in public squares, waving banners and chanting slogans to mark International Workers' Day on Sunday, May 1.

Indonesia

Indonesian workers are calling for higher wages to improve the quality of their lives, as worries mount over a slowing economy and competition from neighbouring ASEAN countries.

There are almost 110.8 million workers in Indonesia, according to the National Central Statistics Agency (BPS) data gathered in August 2013, but almost half are low-skilled labourers.

According to the same figures, 46.93 percent have graduated from elementary school, 18.5 percent have graduated from junior highschool, and 6.83 percent of them have university degrees.

And with the regional minimum wage in Jakarta being set at IDR 3,100,000 (US$ 238) per month, workers are having a difficult time making a comfortable living.

Russia

Thousands of Russians, carrying red flags, gathered in Moscow's Red Square, which has been a traditional gathering place for protests and rallies for centuries.

Turkey

Crimea

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us