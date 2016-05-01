POLITICS
Hannover 96 striker Feierabend killed in car crash
Bundesliga club Hannover 96 confirmed death of 19-year-old player Niklas Feierabend who died in a car crash early on Sunday.
Niklas Feierabend. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 1, 2016

Young Hannover 96 striker Niklas Feierabend has died after a car accident, the Bundesliga club reported on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Feierabend, who had signed his first contract as a professional for the club in February, died in the early hours of Sunday in the accident.

Feierabend was a back seat passenger along with two other young people, who were also killed in the accident that involved just one car, said local police. The vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

The tragedy left everyone at the club in deep shock, a statement on Hannover's website said. "We will never forget you, Niklas," it added.

The youngster had trained with the recently relegated Hannover's first team over the winter and had been on the bench for two Bundesliga matches, although he had yet to make his debut.

"Our deepest sympathies in these difficult hours go primarily to his family and friends," said the Hannover statement.

"Rest in peace, Niky," wrote Hannover defender Alexander Milosevic on his official Twitter account. "Never alone."

Out of respect for Feierabend's family, Sunday's under-23 fixture between Hannover and VfV Hildesheim was cancelled.

SOURCE:TRT World
