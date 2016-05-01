WORLD
4 MIN READ
Iraqi PM calls for punishment of Green Zone protesters
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi calls for the arrest of protesters loyal to Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al Sadr who stormed the Green Zone in Baghdad on Saturday.
Iraqi PM calls for punishment of Green Zone protesters
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks at a news conference during his visit to Najaf, south of Baghdad, in this file photo taken October 20, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 1, 2016

Thousands of of supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al Sadr were inside Baghdad's Green Zone on Sunday after breaking into the fortified area and storming parliament, as Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al Abadi called for rioters to be pursued and punished.

Protesters who had gathered outside the heavily fortified district housing government buildings and many foreign embassies on Saturday forced lawmakers to leave the parliament building after they breached the area's heavy concrete wall.

Although the situation was calmer on Sunday, Prime Minister Abadi's office said he had ordered the pursuit of people involved in attacks or vandalism.

Abadi "directed the interior minister to pursue the elements who attacked the security forces and citizens and members of parliament and vandalised state properties and to refer them to the judiciary to receive their just punishment," a statement said.

A number of people were injured after protesters clashed with riot police the day before, but security forces were not taking action against protesters inside the Green Zone on Sunday.

The riots erupted outside the Green Zone after the parliament again failed to reach a quorum and approve new ministers to replace the current government of party-affiliated ministers.

The Iraqi government has been in deadlock for months as parties failed to reach a deal to reform the government, which is structured according to a strict administrative power sharing agreement.

The unrest kicked off minutes after cleric Moqtada al Sadr wrapped a news conference in the holy Shiite city of Najaf during which he condemned the political deadlock, but he did not order supporters to enter the Green Zone.

However, members of his Saraya al Salam militia group were deployed around parliament on Saturday night.

Both Abadi and Sadr have called for the change, but powerful political parties that rely on control of ministries for patronage and funds have opposed the move.

The parties have opposed efforts to replace some ministers - chosen to balance Iraq's divisions along party, ethnic and sectarian lines - with technocrats in a bid to combat corruption.

Despite disruptions by dissenting lawmakers, however, a handful of ministers for the new cabinet were approved on Tuesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us