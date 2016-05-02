The CIA has marked the 5th anniversary of the Osama bin Laden operation by live-tweeting the raid using the hashtag #UBLRaid.

The killing of the Al Qaeda founder in May 2011 in Pakistan by US special forces was tweeted by the CIA as if it was happening in real time.

Tweets included the now famous picture of President Barack Obama and other high-ranking US officials watching matters unfold from the White House's Situation Room.

"3:39pm EDT - Usama Bin Ladin found on third floor and killed #UBLRaid," read one tweet.

The move by the CIA received both positive and negative reactions. Most of the tweets were mocking or criticising.

But some reacted positively.

CIA chief John Brennan said on Sunday, as the tweets were being uploaded, that Al Qaeda is still a threat and taking out the head of the DAESH terrorist group would have a "great impact."

"Now, with the new phenomenon of [DAESH], this is going to challenge us for years to come," he added.

Asked if removing DAESH leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi from action was as important as taking out Bin Laden, Brennan said "If we got Baghdadi, I think it would have a great impact on the organization. And it will be felt by them."