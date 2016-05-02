One person was killed and two were wounded after two rockets fired from DAESH-controlled area in Syria landed near a school and a street in Turkey's southeastern border province of Kilis, on Monday, a security source said.

The Turkish military returned fire into Syria, hitting DAESH positions, the source added.

The southeastern town of Kilis, just across the border form northern Syria, has been hit frequently by rocket fire in recent weeks.

Eighteen-year-old Syrian national Nur Dervis was killed. Syrian Emine Asseni, 36, and Turkish national Mustafa Mutluer, 31, were wounded and taken to Kilis State Hospital.

Turkish artillery fired on DAESH positions in Suran, Arshak, Ikdakh and Ihtimalat regions in the northern Syria in retaliation, killing 50 DAESH terrorists, according to military sources,

Turkey has been under indiscriminate rocket attacks from inside Syria since mid-January. In Kilis province alone, a total of 18 people have been killed and 60 others have been wounded since the beginning of 2016.