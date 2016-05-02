BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright says he created Bitcoin
Australian tech entrepreneur Craig Wright comes out as creator of Bitcoin known by pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto
The inventor of Bitcoin, Craig Wright. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2016

Australian tech entrepreneur Craig Wright said in a BBC interview on Monday that he was the creator of digital currency Bitcoin.

The revelation ended years of speculation about alias Satoshi Nakamoto who was known as the founder of the company.

Wright provided technical proof to back up his claim which was also backed by prominent members of the Bitcoin community.

"I was the main part of it, but other people helped me," the BBC quoted Wright as saying.

The tech entrepreneur has revealed his identity to three media outlets, BBC, GQ and the Economist.

The Economist said it was not completely convinced.

"Our conclusion is that Mr Wright could well be Mr Nakamoto, but that important questions remain," it said.

"Indeed, it may never be possible to establish beyond reasonable doubt who really created bitcoin."

Bitcoin is an internet based "cryptocurrency" which can be transferred quickly and anonymously without being governed by a central authority.

The Australian Tax Office (ATO) and police have not commented on the revelation yet.

In December, Wired magazine suggested Wright was the inventor of bitcoin and said he held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the cryptocurrency, which has attracted the interest of banks, speculators, criminals and regulators.

Following the claim, Australian police raided his office without providing any information in the aftermath, saying it could not comment on "any individual's or entity's tax affairs" due to legal confidentiality.

The treatment of bitcoins for tax purposes in Australia has been controversial. The ATO ruled in December 2014 that the cryptocurrency should be considered an asset, rather than a currency, for capital gains tax purposes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
