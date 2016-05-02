WORLD
2 MIN READ
First cruise in decades departs from US to Cuba
The Fathom cruise ship Adonia leaves Miami for a historic departure to Cuba, marking first of its kind in decades.
First cruise in decades departs from US to Cuba
The Fathom cruise ship Adonia departs Miami Beach, Florida with fanfare and water cannons on her inaugural seven-day voyage to Cuba on May 1, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2016

Passengers have set sail from Miami on a historic cruise to Cuba, the first in decades to depart from a US seaport for the communist island nation.

Carnival Corp.'s 704-passenger Adonia left port Sunday at 4:24pm local time, bound for Havana. Carnival's Cuba cruises, operating under its Fathom brand, will also visit the ports of Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba on the seven-day outing. Several Cuba-born passengers, among hundreds of others, were aboard.

The cruise comes after Cuba loosened its policy banning Cuban-born people from arriving to the country by sea, a rule that threatened to stop the cruises from happening.

Restarting the cruises was an important element of US President Barack Obama's bid to increase tourism to Cuba after the 2014 decision to restore diplomatic relations.

Cruises dwindled in the years leading up to the Cuban Revolution and ended entirely after Castro overthrew the US-backed government.

Before the 1959 Cuban revolution, cruise ships regularly traveled from the US to Cuba, with elegant Caribbean cruises departing from New York, leaving twice a week from Miami, said Michael L. Grace, an amateur cruise ship historian.

Aiming to revive diplomatic relations and make ways for economic normalization, Obama approved US cruises to Cuba in 2015.

Cruise traffic is key to the Cuban government's reengineering of the industrial Port of Havana as a tourist attraction.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us