WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran and S Korea to triple their trade volume to $18 billion
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announces that Iran and South Korea will increase their annual trade volume from around $6 billion to $18 billion.
Iran and S Korea to triple their trade volume to $18 billion
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a session of Supreme Health Council, in Tehran February 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2016

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani announced on Monday that Iran and South Korea have decided to increase their annual trade volume to $18 billion, after meeting South Korean President Park Geun-Hye.

"The two sides decided to increase by three times the current trade volume of around $6 billion (5.2 billion euros) to $18 billion," Rouhani said in a joint televised press conference.

"We also spoke about tourism, direct flights between Seoul and Tehran, and Korean investment in Iranian tourism infrastructure, including building hotels," he added.

Seoul seeks new markets to restore its decline in export revenues. Park's three-day visit comes just months after the sanctions crippling Iran's economy were lifted in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme.

Iran and South Korea established diplomatic relations in 1962 and since then Park is the first South Korean president to visit Iran.

Park, who is accompanied by several ministers and a 230-strong business delegation, will also be received by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The two countries have pledged to develop their relations in the energy sector.

"We will expand relations in energy projects and infrastructure... and in oil, gas, railways and ports," Park said.

According to Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Tehran plans to increase its oil exports to Seoul to 400,000 barrels per day from a current 100,000 bpd, this month.

Rouhani said that the two governments signed 19 cooperation documents in the presence of the presidents, and further memorandums of understanding were due to be signed by the private sector.

Talks also included discussions about the situation on the divided Korean peninsula amid fears that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct a fifth nuclear test.

"The security of the Korean peninsula and security of the Middle East are very important to us," Rouhani said.

"We seek peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and categorically oppose building any weapons of mass destruction."

Park said she "explained South Korea's opinion on... nuclear disarmament of North Korea... and requested Iranian cooperation".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us