Rescue workers pulled out a one-year-old girl from the rubble of a building in Kenya's capital on Tuesday morning more than 72 hours after it collapsed following heavy rain, the Kenya Red Cross said.

"She was rescued and was severely dehydrated. She is currently receiving medical attention at Kenyatta National Hospital," Red Cross spokeswoman Arnolda Shiundu told Reuters, adding that the girl was rescued at about 4am.

Officials have put the death toll so far at 21. Aid workers had said on Monday that the chances of finding more survivors was unlikely after the building fell down on Friday night.