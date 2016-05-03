WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hungary to hold refugee quota referundum
Hungary plans to hold a referendum in fall of 2016 as the Supreme Court clears way for refugee quotas referendum.
Hungary to hold refugee quota referundum
Syrian refugees cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2016

Hungary's Supreme Court cleared the way for a government-initiated referendum on a European Union plan for a quota for the resettlement of refugees and asylum seekers.

The referendum is planned to be held in September or early October, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief said on Tuesday.

The vote is an attempt by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to confirm political support for his already popular anti-immigrant position.

The referendum question is: "Do you want the European Union to prescribe the mandatory settlement of non-Hungarian citizens in Hungary even without the consent of parliament?"

Orban said earlier that a "no" vote would be "in favour of Hungary's independence."

The Supreme Court declared its decision on Tuesday after four appeals were launched against the National Election Committee's February decision certifying the referendum question.

Prime Minister's cabinet chief Antal Rogan said that after parliament approves the plan, President Janos Ader will have to set the date for the referendum, and added that it is an "issue of national sovereignty."

The referendum will be valid if turnout is above 50 percent.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us