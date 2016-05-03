Hungary's Supreme Court cleared the way for a government-initiated referendum on a European Union plan for a quota for the resettlement of refugees and asylum seekers.

The referendum is planned to be held in September or early October, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief said on Tuesday.

The vote is an attempt by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to confirm political support for his already popular anti-immigrant position.

The referendum question is: "Do you want the European Union to prescribe the mandatory settlement of non-Hungarian citizens in Hungary even without the consent of parliament?"

Orban said earlier that a "no" vote would be "in favour of Hungary's independence."

The Supreme Court declared its decision on Tuesday after four appeals were launched against the National Election Committee's February decision certifying the referendum question.

Prime Minister's cabinet chief Antal Rogan said that after parliament approves the plan, President Janos Ader will have to set the date for the referendum, and added that it is an "issue of national sovereignty."

The referendum will be valid if turnout is above 50 percent.