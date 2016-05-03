WORLD
3 MIN READ
Human Rights Watch urges Somalia to protect journalists
Human Rights watch urges Somalia to protect journalists and other media workers against rampant violence in the country.
Human Rights Watch urges Somalia to protect journalists
Rights group call for protection of Somali journalists. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2016

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday urged the Somali government to strive harder to protect journalists and media workers facing rampant violence and intimidation in the country.

The group published a report to mark World Press Freedom Day, calling for the Somali president, the federal parliament and government ministers to prevent attacks on journalists, prohibit intimidation and arbitrary arrests, stop the closure of broadcast stations and review legislation to bring it into line with freedom of expression.

The group accused the Somali authorities and Al Shabab militants of attacking media coverage, documenting arbitrary arrests, killing and the detention of journalists since 2014.

"Human Rights Watch did not find evidence of any government official or security force member having been disciplined or charged for abuses against journalists in the past several years," the report said.

Attacks against journalists and other media workers that goes unpunished by law reflects a wider impunity and general disregard for the rule of law, the group said.

The group cited the case of veteran journalist Abdirisak Jama Elmi, killed by unknown murderers in October 2014.

"As I was trying to escape, the man started shooting automatic rounds and I felt as though he hit me about 10 times in my back, I could hear several voices telling the shooter to aim better," he told HRW.

Al Shabab poses a particular threat to journalists, the report noted. "If I had only one enemy and if I saw accountability and justice for the murder of my friends, I wouldn't censor myself," a radio station manager told HRW. "But now we face a very dangerous group that wants to interpret every single word in the media, that is al-Shabaab, and authorities that also want to oppress us instead of protecting us."

Last year, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists ranked Somalia at the top of its list of countries where killings of journalists go uninvestigated.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us