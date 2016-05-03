WORLD
2 MIN READ
Forest fire in north of India spreads to 10 hectares
Forests catch fire as temperatures rise and dry spells prolonge in India's northern Himachal Pradesh state.
Forest fire in north of India spreads to 10 hectares
An Indonesian soldier drags a hose while fighting a peatland fire in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra province on the island of Sumatra September 30, 2015. File picture. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2016

A massive fire broke out in a forest in Shimla city of India's northern Himachal Pradesh state on Monday, engulfing almost 10 hectares within hours.

The fire broke out late night in the forest near old barrier cemetery area on the outskirts of the city.

"I noticed the fire in the forest and called up the forest personnel and the fire fighters after which the fire has been somewhat controlled," said a resident, Mohammad Gulfam.

Workers were seen trying to put out fire manually using tree branches.

People are concerned as the forest has a residential area on one side and a mental hospital on the other.

Local Forest Officer, Shimla (Urban), Ranbir Kanwar, said that the cause of the fire was not clear yet.

"We will be filing an FIR in the matter tomorrow morning. We will investigate to find out the cause of the fire, for now we cannot say what caused the fire," said Kanwar.

Northern India is reeling under severe heat with temperatures rising in excess of 45 degree Celsius in many parts.

Rising temperatures and prolonged dry spells make forests more vulnerable to catching fire.

Even northern Uttarakhand state is fighting a massive forest blaze since days now. Tens of thousands of firemen along with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Air Force have been deployed to douse the fire.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us