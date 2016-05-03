WORLD
3 MIN READ
US backs Iraqi PM amid political unrest, Carter says
US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter says the United States strongly supports Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, and the Iraqi leader 'seems to be in a very strong position' despite anti-government protests.
US backs Iraqi PM amid political unrest, Carter says
US Defense Secretary Ash Carter testifies before a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on the Defense Department's FY2017 budget in Washington, U.S. April 27, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2016

US Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced on Monday that he supports Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi despite political unrest in Iraq.

"He seems to be in a very strong position. Obviously we support him strongly because of what he stands for," Carter told reporters travelling with him shortly before landing in Germany.

The Iraqi government has been in deadlock for months as parties failed to reach a deal to reform the government, which is structured according to a strict administrative power sharing agreement.

The unrest kicked off minutes after cleric Moqtada al Sadr took part in a news conference in the holy Shiite city of Najaf during which he condemned the political deadlock in the country.

The protesters, mostly followers of renegade Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, stormed into Baghdad's Green Zone and broke into the Iraqi parliament building, responding to their leader's call to pressure the government to reform.

"Prime Minister Abadi stands for and has been a partner in all of the things that are important to Iraq's future, namely a country that holds together and doesn't just spiral off into sectarianism," Carter said.

Both Abadi and Sadr have called for the change, but powerful political parties that rely on control of ministries for patronage and funds have opposed the move.

The parties have opposed efforts to replace some ministers - chosen to balance Iraq's divisions along party, ethnic and sectarian lines - with technocrats in a bid to combat corruption.

Corruption became a main issue after global oil prices collapsed two years ago, influencing the government's budget at a time when it needed additional income to fight against the DAESH terrorist group.

"That's why it's so important for the international community to help and support the Iraqi government at this time," Carter said.

DAESH terrorists have been retreating since December, when the Iraqi Army recaptured Ramadi, the largest city in the western region.

A US-led coalition has supported Iraqi forces in driving back the terrorist group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us