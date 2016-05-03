WORLD
Israeli Army destroys Palestinian home in West Bank
The Israeli military announces it has demolished the home of a Palestinian who allegedly killed two Israelis in the Israeli-occupied territory last year.
Palestinians look at the damage in the West Bank city of Nablus on May 3, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2016

Israel on Tuesday destroyed the West Bank home of a Palestinian who was allegedly involved in the murder of an Israeli couple in the Israeli-occupied territories last October.

Ziad Amer, the father of suspected killer Zeid, stated dozens of Israeli vehicles raided the town of Nablus early on Tuesday and destroyed the family's apartment.

"They destroyed interior walls and closed off our home," he said,

He said his appeal to the Israeli Supreme Court against the decision to destroy his home was rejected.

The tactic of demolishing the houses of alleged attackers has been revived by the Israeli government to punish their families and deter future attacks in east Jerusalem, which is under Israeli occupation.

However, such demolitions have been strongly condemned by human rights groups as previous such demolitions provoked clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians.

Moreover, some Israelis question the policy's effectiveness as a deterrent while Palestinian residents say that such collective punishment only encourages retaliation.

Israel has demolished more than 48,000 Palestinian homes and structures since 1967, according to the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions.

The UN Officer for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recorded the demolition of 501 Palestinian-owned structures in 2015, which displaced 659 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
