WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli jets carry out raids in Gaza Strip
Israeli warplanes hit Gaza Strip with missile attacks, no casualties have been reported.
Israeli jets carry out raids in Gaza Strip
July 29, 2014 file photo, smoke and fire from an Israeli strike rise over Gaza City. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2016

Israeli warplanes launched a number of raids on several positions in the Gaza Strip late Wednesday, eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

Israeli F-16 jets targeted the Dahaniya area and the outskirt of Rafah border crossing with two missiles; no casualties were reported.

Also, eyewitnesses said that Israeli jets targeted an empty plot with two missiles in Rafah city as well as a similar position in the northern part of the Strip. Again, no casualties were reported.

The air raids came after Israeli shells targeted several positions on the border with the Strip, including some points belonging to Hamas. The Palestinian group held Israel responsible for "military escalation" along the borders.

Early Wednesday, the Israeli army said that a mortar projectile was shot on a military force that was near its borders in southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli state radio quoted military sources claiming that Hamas may be behind that attack.

Since Israel announced a ceasefire with Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip on August 26, 2014, after a war lasting 51 days, sporadic incidents of projectiles launched from Gaza on southern Israel have taken place, according to Tel Aviv.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us