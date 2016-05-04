The UN-backed peace talks to end Yemen's civil war will resume on Wednesday after they were suspended by the Yemeni government in protest at a Houthi assault on a military base in the capital Sanaa on Sunday.

Buttressed by a truce which had been largely holding since April 10, the talks in Kuwait had been inching ahead before their suspension and the Houthis said Saudi Arabia had on Saturday released 40 Yemeni prisoners.

"The participants will convene tomorrow, Wednesday, in a joint work session to follow up with the agreed agenda," a statement by UN special envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, said late on Tuesday.

The statement also said the committee monitoring the cessation of hostilities would issue a report in 72 hours about the violence of recent days and issue recommendations for all sides to stick to.

Despite a Saudi-led military intervention in support of the government launched in March last year, the rebels and their allies still control the capital, as well as much of the northern and central mountains and the Red Sea coast.

The Iran-allied Houthis and Yemen's Saudi-backed exiled government are trying to broker a peace via talks in Kuwait and ease a humanitarian crisis in the Arab world's poorest country, where the conflict has drawn in regional powers and killed at least 6,000 people.