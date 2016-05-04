WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen's warring parties to resume peace talks, envoy says
UN Yemen envoy says peace talks between Yemen's warring parties will resume in Kuwait on Wednesday after a protest walkout by the Yemeni government delegation.
Yemen's warring parties to resume peace talks, envoy says
United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed (C) arrives to give a press conference at the Information ministry in Kuwait City on April 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2016

The UN-backed peace talks to end Yemen's civil war will resume on Wednesday after they were suspended by the Yemeni government in protest at a Houthi assault on a military base in the capital Sanaa on Sunday.

Buttressed by a truce which had been largely holding since April 10, the talks in Kuwait had been inching ahead before their suspension and the Houthis said Saudi Arabia had on Saturday released 40 Yemeni prisoners.

"The participants will convene tomorrow, Wednesday, in a joint work session to follow up with the agreed agenda," a statement by UN special envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, said late on Tuesday.

The statement also said the committee monitoring the cessation of hostilities would issue a report in 72 hours about the violence of recent days and issue recommendations for all sides to stick to.

Despite a Saudi-led military intervention in support of the government launched in March last year, the rebels and their allies still control the capital, as well as much of the northern and central mountains and the Red Sea coast.

The Iran-allied Houthis and Yemen's Saudi-backed exiled government are trying to broker a peace via talks in Kuwait and ease a humanitarian crisis in the Arab world's poorest country, where the conflict has drawn in regional powers and killed at least 6,000 people.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us