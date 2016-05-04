TÜRKİYE
Turkey's governing AK Party to hold extraordinary congress
Turkey's governing AK Party announces an extraordinary congress will be held in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is not planning to run for the leadership of the party says officials.
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2016

Turkey's governing AK Party will hold an extraordinary congress in the coming weeks at which Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is not planning to run for leadership, senior party officials said on Wednesday.

The announcement of the congress came after a critical meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

The prime minister said that the members of the party's Central Executive Board (MYK) will meet on Thursday and a press conference will be held following the meeting.

The date of the congress is yet to be announced, however an official said the congress would be held as early as May 21 and no later than June 6, the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

