WORLD
2 MIN READ
Attackers hack villagers to death in DR Congo
Attackers armed with machetes raided a village and hacked at least 16 civilians to death in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Attackers hack villagers to death in DR Congo
People gather in Beni, in the North Kivu province of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, after five people were killed in an attack blamed on Ugandan rebels. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2016

The UN and local officials said on Wednesday that assailants armed with machetes hacked at least 16 civilians to death in a nighttime raid at a village in the volatile east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Between 8 pm and 10 pm (1900 GMT and 2100 GMT), the enemy managed to get past army positions and kill peaceful residents in their homes, slashing their throats," he said.

"The 16 bodies are in front of me, killed by machete or axe."

Also, General Jean Baillaud, the military chief of the UN mission in the DR Congo MONUSCO, said there were 17 dead.

However, he was not able to confirm if the assailants were Ugandan rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), who frequently launch attacks in the region.

The region has suffered several turmoil for two decades, ignited by local armed groups and others committing ethnic-related violence, or disputes over land and area's mineral resources.

"Around 8 pm, we heard people shouting and the sound of bullets," said Adona Lesse, head of Eringeti village, adding that a search was continuing for more possible victims.

Since 2014, more than 500 people have been killed by the ADF rebels accused of launching several bloody attacks on civilians in Beni and neighbouring Ituri region, the United Nations said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us