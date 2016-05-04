WORLD
Brazil's President Rousseff says she's a victim of lies
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff says investigation request by country's top prosecutor is based on outright lies by former Workers Party senator.
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures during a news conference for foreign journalists at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2016

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday that a request by the country's top prosecutor to investigate her for alleged obstruction of justice was based on outright lies by a former Workers Party senator.

"Any opening of an investigation I am sure will show that Senator Delcidio do Amaral was lying," Rousseff told reporters after announcing the annual financial subsidy plan for agriculture.

Brazil's top prosecutor requested that Rousseff be investigated for trying to obstruct a sweeping corruption investigation involving state-run oil firm Petrobras, local media reported earlier on Tuesday.

Rousseff has consistently maintained she has done no wrongdoing.

The case has seen executives from some of Brazil's construction firms convicted for siphoning funds from Petrobras. Around 50 politicians are under investigation.

Rousseff said that despite the gridlock caused by the political crisis over her impeachment, the Brazilian economy has begun to show signs of recovery.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
