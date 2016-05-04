The United States and its allies battling DAESH in Iraq and Syria have agreed to "do more" to defeat the terrorist group, US Defence Secretary Ash Carter saidafter holding talks with his counterparts from 11 other countries in Germany on Wednesday.

The talks were held a day after a US Navy SEAL was killed in an attack by DAESH which was targeting Peshmerga forces in northern Iraq.

Carter said the US greatly regretted the death of the Navy SEAL and identified him as Petty Officer First Class Charles Keating.

Defence ministers and representatives from 11 countries including France, Germany and Britain taking part in the alliance participated in today's talks.

He said such risks will continue but allowing the DAESH terrorists to have a safe haven would carry a greater risk for all.

"We also agreed that all of our friends and allies across the counter-ISIL [DAESH] coalition can and must do more as well, both to confront ISIL [DAESH] in Iraq and Syria and its metastases elsewhere," Secretary Carter said.

The US Navy SEAL was the third American to be killed in direct battle since the US-led coalition launched the offensive against the DAESH terrorists in 2014.

Sharing more details about Charles Keating's mission, the US Defence Secretary said the SEAL's job was to operate with Peshmerga forces to train and assist them north of the city of Mosul.

"That part of the Peshmerga front came under attack... and they found themselves in a firefight," Carter said.