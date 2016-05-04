WORLD
UN concerned by humanitarian crisis in Aleppo
UN expresses concerns over Syrian regime blockade of humanitarian supply in Aleppo.
A Red Crescent aid worker inspects scattered medical supplies after an airstrike on a medical depot in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria April 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2016

The UN is concerned over the Syrian regime's blockade of aid supplies to Aleppo where more than 900,000 people are being besieged since the latesteruption of violence in the city, UN humanitarian advisor Jan Egeland said on Wednesday.

After a weekly meeting of humanitarian nations supporting the peace process, he told reporters, "We seem to be having new possible besieged areas on our watch, we are having hundreds of relief workers unable to move in Aleppo."

The eruption of violence in the town of Aleppo for the last two weeks has put the lives of hundreds of thousands of people at risk. Aleppo is the oldest city and financial hub of Syria that came under severe bombing from the regime forces. Regime forces continue to bomb the civilian population, even hospitals are not safe as they are targeted too.

International observers warned the Syrian regime that the recent violence in the city of Aleppo is turning into the worst humanitarian crisis ever.

The UN humanitarian advisor said ,"It is a disgrace to see while the population of Aleppo is bleeding there options to flee have never been more difficult than now."

The UN security council emergency meeting is being held today so that the humanitarian crisis in the city of Aleppo can be discussed. The violence in Aleppo has endangered the peace efforts of the international community.

Britain and France called the meeting in where Russia said a ceasefire may be reached shortly. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said in Moscow that efforts are under way to agree on a halt to fighting in Aleppo.

French Ambassador Francois Dellatre described the city of Aleppo as the "martyred centre of the resistance" to the Syrian regime and compared the city to besieged Sarajevo during the Bosnian war.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
