The United Nation's Security Council passed the unanimously-adopted resolution on Tuesday asking all members to stop bombing medical facilities and killing doctors.

The move comes after a Syrian regime air strike on Al Quds Hospital in Aleppo, killed dozens including Dr Muhammad Waseem Maaz, the last paediatrician in the city.

"All too often, attacks on health facilities and medical workers are not just isolated or incidental battlefield fallout, but rather the intended objective of the combatants. This is shameful and inexcusable," said Ban Ki-moon, the UN Secretary General, while addressing the council.

Regarding the Aleppo air strike, Ban said it was carried out "by all accounts" by the Syrian regime, according to a UN press statement.

CCTV-footage showing Dr. Maaz leaving the intensive care unit moments before the air strike has gone viral on social media, where his colleagues and random people have been praising his bravery.

Ban also praised the Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which supported the Al Quds Hospital, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

MSF's President Dr Joanne Liu made a passionate appeal to stop attacks on hospitals. "There were almost 300 air strikes in Aleppo over the last 10 days...Patients and doctors are legitimate targets. Women, children, the sick, the wounded and their caregivers, are condemned to death. Stop these attacks," she said.

Hospitals, which are generally spared during wars, are no longer exempt from attacks, she pointed out.

Four of the five permanent members of council have backed coalitions responsible for attacks on health structures over the last year, she said, referring to the NATO-led coalition in Afghanistan, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen and the Russian-backed Syrian regime.