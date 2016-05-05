BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Guinea targets to overcome damage done by Ebola virus
Guinea is targeting double-digit GDP growth by 2020 as it seeks to rebound after the Ebola virus slows investments and hurts the mining sector, Prime Minister Mamady Youla says.
Guinea targets to overcome damage done by Ebola virus
The worst Ebola outbreak ravaged west Africa over two years, infecting -- by the most conservative estimates -- almost 29,000 people and killing more than 11,000 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2016

Guinea is targeting double-digit GDP growth by 2020 as it seeks to rebound after the Ebola virus slowed investment and hurt the mining sector, Prime Minister Mamady Youla said on Wednesday.

The country was one of three West African states at the centre of the outbreak, with more than 2,500 people in Guinea dying of Ebola in 2014 and 2015. Guinea was declared Ebola free in December but at least five people have since died of the disease.

"Ebola has not only killed people, it has also killed businesses and jobs," Youla said in a speech. Growth fell to 0.6 percent in 2015 from 3.9 percent in 2012. He gave no projection for this year's GDP growth.

"We have restored major macroeconomic balance, [but] Ebola has hampered investment, slowed growth and affected several sectors," he said.

The Simandou iron ore project, worth an estimated $21 billion, would be crucial in reaching the 2020 goal, he said. A senior official in the Mines Ministry said it would take time before the project could proceed because of a drop in commodity prices.

Rio Tinto - a global mining giant - said in February it would seek financing for its Simandou project, despite writing down its value because of low commodity prices and funding uncertainties.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us