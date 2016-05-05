TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel detains Turkish party's leader, officials in Tel Aviv
Israeli authorities detain Mustafa Destici, who is the leader of Turkey's Grand Unity Party, and other party officials in the Tel Aviv airport.
Israel detains Turkish party's leader, officials in Tel Aviv
The Grand Unity Party (BBP) leader Mustafa Destici speaks to Turkish press following his delegation's arrival in Istanbul, Turkey on May 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2016

Israeli police detained on Thursday morning the leader of a Turkish party and its high-ranking officials in Tel Aviv airport, Turkish media accounts have reported.

The Grand Unity Party (BBP) leader Mustafa Destici, his wife, and two party officials were briefly detained by the police when they were at the airport on their way back to Turkey.

Israeli authorities took testimonies of the party officials for no declared reason according to the official Twitter account of the party.

Destici and his party delegation visited Jerusalem for the holy Miraj night and they stayed there for four days. They visited Jerusalem's holy places, which are regarded sacred by Muslims worldwide. One of these places is the location Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven from according to the Islamic faith, and this occurrence is remembered by Muslims on the holy Miraj night.

Destici has previously visited the Gaza Strip which could be a reason for his detention, media accounts have speculated.

Israel has been known for arbitrary detentions and interrogations of foreign nationals in the occupied territories based on their Muslim names or affiliations.

The BBP, which is an offshoot of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), is not represented in the Turkish Parliament and has distinguished itself with its conservative and nationalistic views.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us