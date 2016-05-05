WORLD
2 MIN READ
HRW urges Nepal to probe abuse cases over charter protests
Human Rights Watch asks Nepal government to ensure the probing of complaints of abuse over charter protests.
HRW urges Nepal to probe abuse cases over charter protests
Nepalese police clash with supporters of opposition politcal parties during a protest against the draft constitution in Kathmandu. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2016

New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday called for the Nepalese government to assign an independent body to investigate allegations of rights violations following the adoption of the first democratic constitution by the Himalayan republic last year.

"Despite endless promises of reform, impunity remains the norm in Nepal," said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

"Accountability for any abuses by both protesters and police are important, and unfortunately at the moment it looks as if alleged abuses by the police will simply be forgotten."

The rights group urged Nepal to review its security policy to make sure that security forces do not use excessive force against the protesters.

HRW stated police reportedly objected to registering First Information Reports, or criminal complaints making it possible for an investigation to be carried out, filed in the name of victims.

The new constitution, which was adopted on September 2015, mandates the division of the country into seven federal provinces.

The protesters, who mostly belong to ethnic minorities, said the new internal borders have left them underrepresented in the national parliament.

In October 2015, Human Rights Watch confirmed 25 killings, including nine police officers and 16 protesters or bystanders during protests.

By the time the protests ended in early 2016, more than 50 people were killed, mostly demonstrators from the Madhesi ethnic minority, who feared the charter would weaken their role in the power structure.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us