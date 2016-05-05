Retaliating to the cross-border rockets fired by DAESH terrorists that injured three Turks, the Turkish army fired back, killing four terrorists on Thursday, security sources and media said.

Earlier today, the DAESH terrorists fired two rockets targeting a residential area located in the town of Kilis, said its mayor, Hasan Kara, adding one civilian sustained minor injuries as a result.

This is not the first time that the terrorists of DAESH had attacked Turkey's town of Kilis along the Syrian border. Similar incursions have so far killed 19 people since the beginning of the current year.

Retaliating to today's assault, the Turkish army fired back with the help of howitzers at a couple of targets on the Syrian side, military sources were cited as saying by Dogan News Agency.

Ankara, which is a member of NATO, is taking part in the US-led coalition combatting the DAESH terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

Turkey had repeatedly hit back by returning fire and destroying DAESH's positions, killing around 370 terrorists in total.

DAESH terrorists had over the recent years orchestrated and claimed a number of terrorist attacks in different parts of Turkey, killing dozens of its civilians and policemen.