Islamic scholar and former imam Suliman Gani, who British PM David Cameron accused of supporting terrorist organisation DAESH and discriminating against homosexuals, said he expects an apology from the prime minister.

Suliman Gani denied the allegations and said his reputation has been damaged by the accusations.

Gani stated that he was completely against the ‘inhumane' DAESH, and also said that he finds the organisation to be incompatible with his beliefs and often campaigns against DAESH publicly.

The issue first came under the spotlight in British parliament when discussions started concerning election campaigns for the mayor of London.

Prime Minister Cameron, who supports the ruling Conservative's Zac Goldsmith, said Labour's candidate Siddiq Khan, who is bidding to become the city's first Muslim mayor, was spending time with a number of alleged ‘extremists' including Suliman Gani.

These words of the PM were also repeated by his favourite candidate Goldsmith.

However, Gani said in an interview with LBC Radio, that he supported the Conservative party's candidate Dan Watkins and that he even supplied canvassers for his campaign. He says that he feels he was used by the Conservatives ‘as a scapegoat to discredit Sadiq Khan'.

Talking to TRT World, Gani expressed that he was ‘deeply hurt' by the unacceptable accusations of Cameron.

‘It is shocking and I would say it is defamation at its highest level,' he told TRT World.

Meanwhile, London residents think all these allegations could have an influence on the votes.

One resident said the claims would not have an impact on her but that they could affect people who ‘jump to conclusions'.