WORLD
3 MIN READ
DAESH continues to target Turkish border town with rockets
DAESH rockets continue to target Turkish border province of Kilis across the border from Syria.
DAESH continues to target Turkish border town with rockets
A damaged house has been shown in the Turkish southern province of Kilis after a DAESH rocket shelling across the border from Syria on May 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2016

A Turkish border province has been hit on Friday by DAESH rockets across the border from Syria, increasing tension in the central district.

Kilis, just across the border from a region of northern Syria controlled by the DAESH terrorist group, has been hit frequently by rocket fire in recent weeks as the Syrian civil war rages on just a few kilometres away from Turkey's southern border.

The Turkish Army often retaliates to such incidents with force. Seven DAESH terrorists were killed in the latest retaliation, and their weapon emplacements were destroyed, according to military sources.

Turkey has taken additional military measures after suffering 75 artillery attacks from DAESH-controlled territory in Syria since January, Turkish media accounts reported.

More than 20 people have been killed and scores of others have been wounded in Kilis since the beginning of the year from repeated rocket attacks.

In addition, a car bomb explosion killed three police officers and injured 21 others, including four civilians in front of a police headquarters in Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep on Sunday.

Turkish security forces conducted critical operations last month against the DAESH terrorist organisation in the attacked province, detaining four suspects who were allegedly involved in a recent terror attack in Istanbul's Beyoglu district on March 19.

Gaziantep's police department launched an extensive investigation against the group's network in the province, which has a large Syrian refugee population, after the DAESH suicide attack in Istanbul killed five people including the attacker.

DAESH representatives in Syria have called for further attacks against Turkish targets in the country's provinces Gaziantep and Kilis, which border Syria, and their particular districts Nizip and Karkamis after Turkey increased pressure against the group, detaining and arresting many suspects.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned last week that Turkey will respond with force to DAESH rocket fire from Syria, indicating that the terrorist group would suffer greater losses if it keeps targeting the town.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us