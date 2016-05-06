A Turkish border province has been hit on Friday by DAESH rockets across the border from Syria, increasing tension in the central district.

Kilis, just across the border from a region of northern Syria controlled by the DAESH terrorist group, has been hit frequently by rocket fire in recent weeks as the Syrian civil war rages on just a few kilometres away from Turkey's southern border.

The Turkish Army often retaliates to such incidents with force. Seven DAESH terrorists were killed in the latest retaliation, and their weapon emplacements were destroyed, according to military sources.

Turkey has taken additional military measures after suffering 75 artillery attacks from DAESH-controlled territory in Syria since January, Turkish media accounts reported.

More than 20 people have been killed and scores of others have been wounded in Kilis since the beginning of the year from repeated rocket attacks.

In addition, a car bomb explosion killed three police officers and injured 21 others, including four civilians in front of a police headquarters in Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep on Sunday.

Turkish security forces conducted critical operations last month against the DAESH terrorist organisation in the attacked province, detaining four suspects who were allegedly involved in a recent terror attack in Istanbul's Beyoglu district on March 19.

Gaziantep's police department launched an extensive investigation against the group's network in the province, which has a large Syrian refugee population, after the DAESH suicide attack in Istanbul killed five people including the attacker.

DAESH representatives in Syria have called for further attacks against Turkish targets in the country's provinces Gaziantep and Kilis, which border Syria, and their particular districts Nizip and Karkamis after Turkey increased pressure against the group, detaining and arresting many suspects.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned last week that Turkey will respond with force to DAESH rocket fire from Syria, indicating that the terrorist group would suffer greater losses if it keeps targeting the town.