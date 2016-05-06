BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Facebook loses first round in lawsuit over face-tagging
US judge rejects a request by Facebook to ignore a lawsuit over face-tagging, accusing it of violating privacy.
Facebook loses first round in lawsuit over face-tagging
The logo of Facebook is pictured on a window at new Facebook Innovation Hub during a media tour in Berlin, Germany on February 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2016

Facebook Inc lost the first round in a lawsuit against some of its users who sued the social networking company, alleging it "unlawfully" collected and stored users' biometric data derived from their faces in photographs.

US District Court Judge James Donato on Thursday rejected a request by Facebook to toss out the lawsuit, accusing it of violating privacy with face-recognition software to help "tag" people in photographs.

Donato said that the lawsuit, filed by three Illinois residents, under the auspices of the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) can proceed.

"The court accepts as true plaintiffs' allegations that Facebook's face recognition technology involves a scan of face geometry that was done without plaintiffs' consent," he said in the ruling.

Facebook filed a motion, arguing that users could not file a complaint under BIPA, as they had agreed to in their user agreement that California law would govern their disputes with the company and that BIPA does not apply to "tag suggestions."

The court found that Illinois law applies and that the plaintiffs have stated a claim under BIPA.

The case was filed by some Illinois residents under Illinois law, but the parties agreed to transfer the case to a California court, the court order showed.

The suit, which seeks unspecified damages, comes as Internet titans such as Facebook, Google and other social media outlets are investing heavily in artificial intelligence to better recognise, understand and cater to users of online offerings.

Last month, Facebook was also targeted in another lawsuit over its plan to issue new stocks

The company announced in April that it would create a new class of non-voting shares in a move aimed at letting Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg give away his wealth without relinquishing control of the social media juggernaut he founded.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us