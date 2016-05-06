WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 14 die in mine landslide in Myanmar
A landslide at a jade mine in Myanmar's Kachin state kills at least 14 people, with many more including undocumented workers feared to be missing.
At least 14 die in mine landslide in Myanmar
People look for dead bodies following a landslide in Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state November 21, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2016

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead and dozens are feared missing after a landslide at a jade mine in Myanmar's restive Kachin State.

A local police officer told Turkish media on Friday that the accident occurred when a 300 foot cliff (91.44 metres) collapsed late Thursday in Hpakant Township in northern Kachin.

"Fourteen dead bodies were recovered. Four other people were slightly injured, and taken to the hospital," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The search for those missing started Friday at 6 am but was ended at 1:30pm, leaving dozens still missing.

"No one will know exactly how many were killed and are missing as most are undocumented workers from across the country," said Aye Cho, a resident of Hpakant town.

Deadly landslides are a common hazard in Kachin's jade and gold mine industry as people living off the industry's waste pick their way across perilous mounds under the cover of darkness, driven by the hope they might find a chunk of jade worth thousands of dollars.

More than 100 people were killed in a massive landslide in November last year.

Myanmar's new government, led by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, has pledged to tighten safety measures, however the jade industry is dominated by companies linked to leaders of the previous military government and ethnic rebel armies.

Tin Soe, lower house lawmaker representing Hpakant Township, said Friday that the government must reduce jade production in Kachin state.

"Excessive production of jade damages the environment and biodiversity in the area, and creates very dangerous conditions for workers," Tin Soe told Turkish media by phone from Nay Pyi Taw.

"I hope the government will grant no more licenses to mining companies, and tighten safety measures otherwise such incidents are inevitable."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us