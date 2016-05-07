Russian defence ministry said a "regime of calm" ceasefire in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo and parts of Latakia province had been extended "for 72 hours beginning at 1am on Saturday (2200 GMT on Friday)."

A fragile ceasefire in Aleppo first came into force at midnight on Thursday and in western Latakia province it started on April 29, after a wider truce deal in western Syria brokered by Washington and Moscow broke down.

The US State Department spokesman John Kirby said in daily press briefing on Friday that US was committed to keeping the deal in place as long as possible and was in touch with Russia to ensure it was holding.

"The US side and the Russian side are in direct communication around the clock now about the situation, particularly in Aleppo, and the purpose of that round-the-clock communication is to ... make sure that violations don't occur," Kirby said.

Kirby also said that the cessation of hostilities that took effect on February 27, reduced violence in the country.

The deal does not include DAESH terrorist group, the Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and any other militias designated as terrorist group by the UN Security Council.

Kirby also said the US was still processing information about an air strike on Thursday on a camp for displaced people in Syria. He said the United States still was not able to say who was responsible for the attack.

Air strikes on a Syrian refugee camp in the north of the country have killed 30 people and wounded dozens, the head of Turkish charity IHH, Abdussalam Shareef, told TRTWorld.

The targeted camp is located near Sarmada in northern Idlib Province, close to the Turkish border.

Exclusive footage obtained by TRTWorld depicts scenes of chaos as civilians in the makeshift camp flee for safety shortly after the incident.

Russia blocked a British-drafted UN Security Council statement, which would have condemned the surge in violence in Aleppo and attacks against civilians.

"There is one country that could not agree it and it's Russia," Britain's UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told reporters. "That does speak volumes about their support for protection of the Assad regime."