UN envoy: More than 50 DAESH mass graves found in Iraq
UN special envoy Kubis says that more than 50 mass graves have been found in parts of Iraq retaken from DAESH
Destroyed buildings are seen in the city of Ramadi, in this January 16, 2016 file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 7, 2016

United Nations special envoy to Iraq, Jan Kubis said that more than 50 mass graves have been found in areas previously controlled by DAESH terrorist organisation, in Iraq.

Kubis told the Security Council that evidence of the "heinous crimes" committed by DAESH terrorists in Iraq were being discovered as territory is being retaken.

Kubis also said that the graves found in a football field in Ramadi on April 19 contained a total of up to 40 people's remains. Ramadi was completely retaken from DAESH in February.

He called on the international community to "take steps to ensure the accountability" of DAESH terrorists.

Mass graves containing remains of tribesmen, Iraqi soldiers and women have been found near Sinjar in northern Iraq, near Anbar in western Iraq and in Tikrit in central Iraq.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the continued killings, kidnapping, rape and torture of Iraqis by ISIL [DAESH], which may constitute crimes against humanity, war crimes and even genocide," he said.

The envoy said that humanitarian crisis getting deeper in the country which "remains one of the world's worst" as more than 10 million people need aid. Kubis added that Iraqis have so far received only a quarter of the $861 million aid requested for the year of 2016.

Kubis also called on Iraqi leaders to have a solution for the ongoing protests in Baghdad, however, protesters believe the only way to keep DAESH out is by creating chaos.

Kubis said that a majority of Iraqi leaders refuse to replace the cabinet created by party affiliation or ethnic or sectarian with a cabinet of technocrats and protesters believe that the only way "to enact genuine reforms, get rid of a powerful patronage system and achieve success in fighting corruption."

"They are the ones who stand to benefit from political instability and lack of reforms," Kubis said.

DAESH took control of a significant portion of northern and western Iraq after an offensive in June 2014 and still holds Mosul, the second largest city in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
