A group of people who tried to cross into Syria from Turkey were stopped by Turkish security forces in southeastern province of Gaziantep on Friday, after border checks were tightened to prevent people from joining militant groups in war zones in Syria and Iraq.

Five foreign DAESH terrorists were killed and 10 others were detained while trying to cross into Syria, security sources reported.

The incident, which took place in Gaziantep's Oguzeli district, erupted after Turkish security forces detected a group of people attempting to illegally cross the Turkish border in the early hours of Friday.

The security forces opened fire after the terrorists, aged between 20 and 25, rejected to surrender.

Gaziantep, a province at the Syrian border, has been targeted with terror attacks by DAESH several times in the past.

Last Sunday, the city was struck by a car bomb attack in which three police officers died and 21 people were injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but an investigation launched after the attack revealed that the bomber was a DAESH terrorist.

Gaziantep police department has launched an extensive investigation into the group's network in the province as part of Turkey's nationwide anti-terror operations.

Since the beginning of the year, nearly 900 DAESH terrorists have been killed in operations by Turkish security forces.