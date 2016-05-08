TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan encourages firms to hire one jobless person each
Erdogan says each firm should hire one jobless person while addressing business leaders in a speech.
Erdogan encourages firms to hire one jobless person each
Erdogan speaks at an award ceremony in Istanbul on May 8, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday came up with a novel scheme to help the country's unemployed, saying that every company should take on one unemployed person.

Turkey's main private sector organisation, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), has around one-and-a-half million members, Erdogan said in a speech to business leaders.

"If each member takes on one person... that would mean work for 1.5 million unemployed people," he said.

"Unfortunately, we cannot take our money to the grave. It remains here. In that case, let's give work to those who don't have any," he told a conference on health and work security in Istanbul.

"What would a company lose?" he asked rhetorically.

"Will it collapse if it hires one person? No, on the contrary, it will benefit. It's as simple as that," he concluded, to measured applause from the assembled business leaders.

The president had made repeated calls on Turkey's central bank to lower interest rates in the past.

New data pointed out that annual inflation declined for four months in a row, suggesting there may be a green light for the Turkish Central Bank to continue rate cuts.

Standard and Poor's on Friday upgraded its outlook for Turkey's credit rating, judging the prospects for the nation's economy to be stable despite some political fluctuations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us