Turkish security forces shelled DAESH positions in the north of Aleppo, killing at least 55 terrorists on Saturday evening, the military announced on Sunday.

After Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) drones detected DAESH activities in the regions of Suran and Tal El Hisn north of Aleppo, as well as Baragidah and Kusakcik, the military howitzers immediately launched attacks.

The strikes by the army took place after a recon operation in the Baragitah area where Turkish security forces along with international coalition forces often target DAESH.

The howitzer attacks also took out three vehicles and three rocket installations, said military sources.

Turkish towns and provinces have been repeatedly struck by fire from across the Syrian border since mid-January.

Saturday's operation took place in the same week that Turkish artillery shelled targets in Syria in retaliation for DAESH cross-border rocket attacks on the southeastern city of Kilis.

Turkey has been under indiscriminate rocket attacks from neighbouring Syria since mid-January. In the Kilis province alone, the local governor has confirmed that a total of 20 people have been killed and almost 70 others wounded by rockets which have fallen inside Turkish territory.