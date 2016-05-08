WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia will vote on July 2 over PM's call for election
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull formally calls for July 2 election that will mainly focus on country's economy and controversial asylum seeker policy.
Australia will vote on July 2 over PM's call for election
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia on May 8, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2016

Australia will go to the polls on July 2 after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called an election that will likely focus on the flagging economy and hot-button issues like the country's tough asylum seeker policy.

Turnbull, whose Liberal-National coalition is running neck-and-neck in opinion polls with the centre-left Labour opposition, visited Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove in the capital, Canberra, to seek the dissolution of both houses of parliament.

He told a media conference Australians faced a clear choice: "To stay the course, maintain the commitment to our national economic plan for growth and jobs, or go back to Labour with its higher taxing, higher spending, debt-and-deficit agenda."

The official start to the two-month election campaign was widely expected after Turnbull confirmed on Wednesday he would seek a July 2 poll to cash in on a budget plan outlined the day before, aimed at creating jobs and spurring growth.

A Seven-ReachTEL poll published on Saturday - the first to factor in reaction to the budget - had Turnbull's Liberal-National coalition and Labour both on 50 percent support on a two-party preferred basis, under which votes for minor parties are redistributed to the two main blocs.

Turnbull has consistently outpolled Labour leader Bill Shorten in terms of personal popularity but his government has struggled to propose an alternative to Labour's big-spending promises on health and education.

A decade-plus mining boom in resource-rich Australia and plummeting commodity prices have left the government struggling to raise revenue. As a result, Treasurer Scott Morrison was unable to offer too many vote-winning incentives in Tuesday's budget.

With the polls narrowing, the government is keen to persuade voters that it alone can be trusted to manage an economy hampered by a once-in-a-century mining downturn.

Australia has gained a reputation in recent years for unsettling investors with a revolving door of prime ministers - Turnbull became the fourth leader in two years when he deposed predecessor Tony Abbott in an internal party coup in September.

Under Australia's political system, the governor-general is the representative of the head of state, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us