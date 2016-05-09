WORLD
2 MIN READ
Car bomb attack kills Somali policemen
Al Shabab claims responsibility for suicide attack in Mogadishu that killed three policemen while two civilians were also killed by police.
Car bomb attack kills Somali policemen
Somali security forces personnel and police secure the area at the scene of a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, on May 9, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2016

Somali police said a suicide car bomb killed at least three officers, two civilians and left many others wounded on Monday in the capital Mogadishu's traffic headquarters.

"The attack involved two Shebab [Al Shabab] members, one of them driving a car loaded with explosives, and another tried to storm the police headquarters but was shot dead," said Abdifatah Omar Halane, spokesman for the Mogadishu city administration. "We have lost three policemen."

Al Shabab, an armed group which operates in Somalia and beyond, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The official said two civilians also were also shot dead by police, adding that the officers believed to be responsible had been arrested.

According to the militant group's spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab, two militants and nine policemen were killed in the attack.

Residents say that the blast extensively damaged the headquarters and shopping places.

Al Shabab frequently attacks military and civilian targets in the country.

The group aims to topple the country's Western-backed government and create a new regime.

In first four months in 2016, 16 attacks were carried out by Al Shabab, although the group did not claim responsibility for some of them.

At least 90 people were killed and more than 60 wounded in the attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us