WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexican drug lord El Chapo to be extradited to US
Mexican court rules to extradite drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman to face charges for numerous crimes.
Mexican drug lord El Chapo to be extradited to US
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2016

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is set to be extradited to the United States after a Mexican federal court judge ruled in favour of his extradition.

Guzman, who was moved to a high security prison in the northern city of Ciudad Juarez close to the US border just days ago, was head of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel.

He will face charges for a number of crimes committed in US cities including Chicago, Miami and New York.

The charges range from money laundering to drug trafficking, kidnapping and murder.

His extradition is expected to take place before mid-2016, Reuters reported.

Guzman was originally captured in February 2014 but escaped in July last year via a tunnel dug underneath his prison compound leading to his cell.

It was six months before the Mexican authorities were able to capture him again.

Juan Pablo Badillo, one of Guzman's lawyers, has argued that extradition would be a violation of his human rights and that nine appeals are being processed against it.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us