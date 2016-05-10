TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Car bomb attack leaves three dead in Turkey's Diyarbakir
Terrorist attack in Turkey's Diyarbakir leaves three dead and injures 45 others.
Car bomb attack leaves three dead in Turkey's Diyarbakir
Photo shows ambulance at the entrance of a military hospital in Turkey's Diyarbakir Province, May 10, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2016

A bomb-laden vehicle has struck a Turkish police shuttle vehicle on Tuesday in a central district of the southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

At least 3 were killed, 45 wounded, including 12 police officers in the attack in the district of Baglar, said the Governor's Office in Turkey's Diyarbakir.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey. The US and the EU resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July.

Since then, more than 430 security personnel have been martyred and around 5500 PKK terrorists killed.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us