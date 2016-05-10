A bomb-laden vehicle has struck a Turkish police shuttle vehicle on Tuesday in a central district of the southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

At least 3 were killed, 45 wounded, including 12 police officers in the attack in the district of Baglar, said the Governor's Office in Turkey's Diyarbakir.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey. The US and the EU resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July.

Since then, more than 430 security personnel have been martyred and around 5500 PKK terrorists killed.